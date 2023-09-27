© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Great Falls school trustees ask county officials to take over election duties

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published September 27, 2023 at 4:26 PM MDT

Great Falls Public Schools’ trustees are asking Cascade County commissioners to take over election duties from the clerk and recorder’s office.

The Daily Montanan first reported that school trustees sent a letter to county commissioners in early September. They laid out concerns with clerk and recorder Sandra Merchant’s handling of the Great Falls school election in May.

The letter says Merchant’s office stonewalled the district as it submitted repeated requests for information about the election. Trustees also wrote that the election was “marred with significant problems,” including a delayed poll opening and an alleged failure to send absentee ballots to all eligible voters.

Gordon Johnson chairs the Great Falls Public Schools' Board of Trustees and told MTPR the election office’s cooperation with the district deteriorated after Merchant took over.

“Our administrative office spent untold hours just trying to get answers to questions — basic answers to questions,” Johnson said in a phone interview.

In a response letter dated earlier this week, Cascade County commissioners said a decision to transfer election duties from Merchant to their office would take a “thorough evaluation.”

Commission chairperson Rae Grulkowski said the trustees’ request came as a surprise to her. Grulkowski encouraged Merchant to run for the clerk and recorder position and has consistently backed her as the office has struggled to hold elections free of errors.

“I don’t have concerns,” Grulkowski told MTPR. “I’ve been informed along the way. Everything was handled appropriately that came along.”

In a lengthy emailed statement, Merchant said her office had communicated with the trustees prior to the election, a claim school board chair Johnson refutes.

She added that she believes transferring election duties to the county commissioners would not be “necessary or positive in any light.”

Tags
Montana News Daily MontananSandra MerchantGordon JohnsonRae Grulkowsk
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

Respond to a listener callout from Austin
See stories by Austin Amestoy
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information