Cascade County certifies election results after delays over discrepancies

Cascade County commissioners unanimously certified municipal election results Wednesday.

Commissioner Joe Briggs moved to postpone an initial certification attempt last week after ballot counting discrepancies emerged.

County election administrator Sandra Merchant presented a report that resolved some of Briggs’ confusion. But, the commissioner was still hesitant to certify the results.

He said Merchant hadn’t explained counting discrepancies in a close neighborhood council race. Merchant asserted she’d tabulated results correctly.

Commissioners voted to certify the election more than a week after a state-imposed deadline.