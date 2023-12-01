Montana politics, elections and legislative news
Cascade County certifies election results after delays over discrepancies
Cascade County commissioners unanimously certified municipal election results Wednesday.
Commissioner Joe Briggs moved to postpone an initial certification attempt last week after ballot counting discrepancies emerged.
County election administrator Sandra Merchant presented a report that resolved some of Briggs’ confusion. But, the commissioner was still hesitant to certify the results.
He said Merchant hadn’t explained counting discrepancies in a close neighborhood council race. Merchant asserted she’d tabulated results correctly.
Commissioners voted to certify the election more than a week after a state-imposed deadline.
- Cascade County officials will again attempt to certify municipal election results
- Election monitoring group says they've found ballot errors in Cascade County
- Great Falls school trustees ask county officials to take over election duties
- Great Falls library vote proceeds amid concerns over the county's handling of elections
- Cascade County faces a second lawsuit over recent election problems