Cascade County certifies election results after delays over discrepancies

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published December 1, 2023 at 6:51 AM MST

Cascade County commissioners unanimously certified municipal election results Wednesday.

Commissioner Joe Briggs moved to postpone an initial certification attempt last week after ballot counting discrepancies emerged.

County election administrator Sandra Merchant presented a report that resolved some of Briggs’ confusion. But, the commissioner was still hesitant to certify the results.

He said Merchant hadn’t explained counting discrepancies in a close neighborhood council race. Merchant asserted she’d tabulated results correctly.

Commissioners voted to certify the election more than a week after a state-imposed deadline.

Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

