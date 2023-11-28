© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cascade County officials will again attempt to certify municipal election results

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published November 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM MST
Cascade County courthouse.
Ellis Juhlin
Cascade County courthouse.

Cascade County commissioners Wednesday will attempt for a second time to certify municipal election results from earlier this month. County officials are sorting through ballot counting discrepancies.

Last week, commissioners declined to certify city elections in Great Falls, Cascade and Belt.

Cascade County commissioner Joe Briggs said election administrator Sandra Merchant was unable to explain why county vote tabulators counted dozens of ballots more than were accepted into the state database.

“Hopefully, it has to do with either this is not the correct report that I’m looking at or there was data not entered for the people who voted in person,” Briggs told MTPR. “I don’t know yet.”

Commissioners voted to postpone the canvass until Merchant was able to explain the discrepancy. Neither Merchant nor commission chair Rae Grulkowski responded to a request for comment.

It’s unclear if commissioners will vote to certify the elections Wednesday.

Cascade County has already blown past a two-week deadline imposed by state law. It’s not clear if the county will face any penalties.

Jasmine Taylor is a member of a citizen group monitoring the county elections office. The Election Protection Committee is pushing commissioners to remove election duties from Merchant’s office before next year’s federal elections.

“At that point, there’s going to be campaigns with millions of dollars involved,” Taylor said. “And, we’re going to be facing more lawsuits.”

The elections department is embroiled in two lawsuits from an election earlier this year alleging mistakes in ballot distribution.

A mail ballot from the 2020 Montana primary elections.
  1. Election monitoring group says they've found ballot errors in Cascade County
  2. Great Falls school trustees ask county officials to take over election duties
  3. Great Falls library vote proceeds amid concerns over the county's handling of elections
  4. Cascade County faces a second lawsuit over recent election problems
  5. Judge appoints election monitor for Great Falls library levy
  6. Cascade County officials consider request to appoint an election monitor

Tags
Montana News Cascade CountyJoe BriggsSandra MerchantRae GrulkowskJasmine Taylor
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

Respond to a listener callout from Austin
See stories by Austin Amestoy
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information