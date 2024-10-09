Cascade County settles discrimination dispute with former clerk and recorder

Cascade County Commissioners agreed to pay thousands of dollars to settle a discrimination complaint brought against them by a former clerk and recorder.

Rina Fontana Moore filed the complaint with the Montana Human Rights Bureau earlier this year. She alleged the all-Republican Cascade County Commissioners discriminated against her for her political beliefs during the hiring process for the county’s nonpartisan election administrator. Moore held the job for 16 years as a Democrat when it was an elected position.

Attorney for the county Jordan Crosby told commissioners at a meeting last week the $52,000 settlement would avoid a lengthy legal process that could cost county taxpayers far more.

“I think it is in the best interest of the county,” Crosby said. “I think it is a good business judgment to resolve this, to end this matter.”

Montana Free Press first reported on the settlement. Commissioners approved it on a split vote, with Jim Larson and Joe Briggs in favor and Rae Grulkowski against.

In a statement to MTPR, Briggs said county attorneys found Grulkowski was the source of likely political bias. Grulkowski gave Moore a much lower score during the hiring process than her fellow commissioners.

Grulkowski in an email said Briggs “Plays favorites among our staff and does not enforce County policy.”

Grulkowski has often sparred with Briggs and Larson at commission meetings over the past two years. She defended county clerk and recorder Sandra Merchant when lawsuits accused Merchant of mishandling elections.

Moore also named the state of Montana and Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen as defendants, and neither had settled as of Tuesday. Jacobsen emailed Cascade County commissioners earlier this year urging them not to hire Moore and did not respond to MTPR’s request for comment.

Moore declined to comment, citing the ongoing nature of the complaint.