Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Cascade County commissioners clash over proposed leadership change

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published November 15, 2023 at 6:52 AM MST

Two Cascade County commissioners at a meeting Tuesday sparked a fiery debate when they voted to change the way the panel’s chairperson is chosen. One commissioner criticized the current chair as an ineffective leader.

Commissioner Joe Briggs said current chair Rae Grulkowski doesn’t have the experience or leadership skills for the job. The commission chair in Cascade County is tasked with presiding over meetings and advancing the panel’s work. Grulkowski took office last November.

“The people’s business has to move forward, and we are not getting that done in a timely fashion,” Briggs said.

The three-person Cascade County commission currently rotates the chairperson role between the members every two years. Commissioner Jim Larson’s proposal would allow the body to vote each year on their chairperson.

Grulkowski pushed back on the proposed change and Briggs’ criticism.

“Leadership ability — I beg to differ, and I would take that as an insult,” Grulkowski said.

Grulkowski argued the chair position should rotate between members to fairly represent the entire county. But, a county attorney said all commissioners already represent the entire county when elected, not just the residents of their district.

Great Falls resident Mark Winters criticized Briggs for “calling out” Grulkowski in the public meeting.

“I think it’s the ‘good old boys’ that can’t stand to have a woman in charge at these meetings who are getting together and undermining her authority,” Winters said.

County clerk and recorder Sandra Merchant also spoke in support of Grulkowski. She and other speakers urged the commissioners to give Grulkowski time to build experience.

Some Cascade County residents are pushing the commission to remove Merchant’s duties as election administrator following allegations of mislandled elections. Grulkowski has defended Merchant’s performance as election administrator in the past.

Others said the commissioners should be able to choose their leadership based on experience.

The proposal passed an initial vote two to one. It has to clear a final vote later this month to go into effect.

Montana News Montana PoliticsCascade County
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

