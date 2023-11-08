Election monitoring group says they've found ballot errors in Cascade County
Cascade County Election Protection Committee organizer Jane Weber told MTPR some voters were turned away from ExpoPark at the Great Falls fairgrounds Tuesday. Weber said the facility has historically served as a ballot drop-off location for all-mail municipal elections.
That’s not the case this year. Cascade County clerk and recorder Sandra Merchant says voters seeking to drop off ballots or register to vote need to go to the county elections office at the courthouse annex.
Weber says the election monitoring group has found duplicate ballots, voters outside of city limits receiving ballots in the mail and some registered voters not receiving one at all. The group and Great Falls Public Schools trustees are pushing for county commissioners to remove election duties from Merchant’s office.
“We are seeing repeat, repeat, repeat errors — same kinds of errors that we’ve seen in every single election, and I believe that we will continue to pressure the county commissioners to bring that ordinance before the public,” Weber said.
Merchant said in a press release last week that her office was aware of some duplicate ballots. She said it was a printer error, and the ballots wouldn’t be double-counted.
Merchant’s first election in May prompted a lawsuit from candidates in an irrigation district election. The candidates allege that results from the election are unreliable due to mistakes on the ballot and in ballot distribution. That case is still pending before a Cascade County judge.
Great Falls Public Schools’ trustees are asking Cascade County commissioners to take over election duties from the clerk and recorder’s office. The trustees cite a strained relationship with Clerk and Recorder Sandra Merchant, as well as concerns over her handling of the school election in May.
Voters in Great Falls went to the polls Tuesday to decide whether to increase taxpayer funding for the Great Falls Public Library. The vote is a test of the new county clerk and recorder's ability to hold an error-free election.
Four county residents filed a lawsuit May 26 alleging that Sandra Merchant mailed ballots for a May 2 irrigation district election after a legal deadline had passed and failed to provide signature and secrecy envelopes.
A Cascade County judge has appointed a monitor for an upcoming local election, agreeing the county election office needs more oversight after allegations of recent errors.
Cascade County District Court says it will consider a request from the Great Falls Public Library to appoint a monitor for the library’s upcoming mill levy election.
The Great Falls Public Library Wednesday asked a court to appoint a monitor to ensure its upcoming mill levy election is secure and valid.