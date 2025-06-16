Montana’s congressional delegation backs Israel’s strikes on Iran

Montana’s Republican congressional delegation unanimously supports Israel’s military strikes against Iran.

Montana’s Senior U.S. Sen., Steve Daines advises Iran to surrender, saying, “It is the only option." In a press release issued by his office Friday, Daines says Israel’s strikes are justified given Iran has attacked Israel and U.S. troops.

Sen. Tim Sheehy took to social media Friday morning.

“Last night Israel launched a bold strike deep in the heart of Iran. Frankly it’s overdue,” he said.

Sheehy said Israel this week stood up to defend itself.

“They took out – hopefully – the Iranian’s nuclear capability, and we support them 100 percent.”

Montana’s representatives in the U.S. House, Ryan Zinke and Troy Downing, echoed those sentiments. Zinke noted the attack killed high-ranking Iranian military officials, calling them “radical.” He says if they continue present course and speed they will lose much more.

Rep. Downing says he takes no pity on the Iranian regime and advises it to get back to the nuclear peace agreement negotiating table before it’s too late.

The delegation's support for Israel stands in contrast to other Republicans who say the U.S. should not get involved, and focus on domestic priorities.