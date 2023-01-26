Bill aimed at removing abortion protections advances
A bill aimed at removing protections for abortion access in Montana has advanced through the state Senate.
The bill would add language to state law saying that the state’s right to privacy does protect access to abortion, which was the conclusion of the 1999 Amstrong decision from the Montana Supreme Court. Republican Sen. Keith Regier of Kalispell says that the high court’s decision was wrong, and that a pregnant person is not entitled to an individual right to privacy to seek an abortion.
The bill would not amend the state’s Constitution. Opponents say it exceeds the Legislature’s authority by interpreting the state constitution, which they say is the responsibility of the courts.
The Montana Senate passed the bill largely along party lines with some Republicans joining Democrats in opposition. It’s likely to clear third reading and move onto the state House of Representatives for consideration.
-
An NPR/Ipsos poll found widespread confusion on some basic facts about abortion and pregnancy. Can you answer the same questions correctly?
-
A lawmaker's resignation highlights the downside of Montana’s part-time legislature. The governor’s tax relief proposals face some bipartisan opposition. And another effort to make abortion illegal is likely headed to the courts.
-
More than 200 Montanans filled the Capitol rotunda on Friday for the annual March for Life in support of restricting access to abortion. Two of the state’s top officials addressed the crowd and promised that they’ll push for change to Montana’s current abortion laws.
-
Rep. Rosendale refuses a call from Trump. State Sen. Regier withdraws a resolution Native Americans found insulting. Rep. Zinke warns of threats to cowboys. And more Montanans may lose Medicaid funding