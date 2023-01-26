Bill aimed at removing abortion protections advances

A bill aimed at removing protections for abortion access in Montana has advanced through the state Senate.

The bill would add language to state law saying that the state’s right to privacy does protect access to abortion, which was the conclusion of the 1999 Amstrong decision from the Montana Supreme Court. Republican Sen. Keith Regier of Kalispell says that the high court’s decision was wrong, and that a pregnant person is not entitled to an individual right to privacy to seek an abortion.

The bill would not amend the state’s Constitution. Opponents say it exceeds the Legislature’s authority by interpreting the state constitution, which they say is the responsibility of the courts.

The Montana Senate passed the bill largely along party lines with some Republicans joining Democrats in opposition. It’s likely to clear third reading and move onto the state House of Representatives for consideration.