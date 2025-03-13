© 2025 MTPR
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Judge strikes down several Montana abortion laws

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published March 13, 2025 at 7:26 AM MDT

A Helena judge struck down several laws restricting abortion access and ruled they’re unconstitutional.

The laws and one state health department rule were adopted by Republican policymakers in 2023. They would have restricted access to abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, medication abortions prescribed via telehealth and Medicaid coverage of abortions.

Lewis and Clark District Court Judge Mike Menahan cited several previous court rulings protecting access to abortion — most predicated on the state’s constitutional right to privacy. He wrote the state did not prove a compelling state interest to burden the right to terminate a pregnancy.

The state can appeal the rulings to the Montana Supreme Court.

The laws were passed before Montana voters approved enshrining the right to an abortion in the state constitution. That right will take effect July 1.
