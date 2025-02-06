Bills to restrict abortion are being debated in the Legislature

Montana lawmakers are once again considering bills that would restrict abortion access. Some of the legislation may directly conflict with the state’s new voter-approved constitutional right to abortion.

A bill heard Wednesday would nullify that amendment to the Bill of Rights. The proposal asks for a ballot measure to go before voters to define personhood as applying to all stages of development. That would give developing fetuses the same rights in utero as state residents, and prohibit abortion.

The right to abortion was approved by 58% of Montana voters in the 2024 election.

Another bill would prohibit the sale of human fetal tissue, which is already illegal under federal law. A third proposal aims to protect crisis pregnancy centers from further regulation, which often advise women against terminating a pregnancy.

Republican lawmakers have passed more than a dozen anti-abortion bills in recent years. All have been blocked in court.