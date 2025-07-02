Land managers warn of fire danger before Independence Day

Land managers are asking Montanans to be extra vigilant about fire safety heading into the long Independence Day weekend.

Last week’s unseasonably cool and wet weather has given way to very hot, and dry conditions.

Fire officials caution fuels, such as grasses, may look green but are deceptively dry and highly flammable.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation notes fireworks are prohibited on all state and federal lands.

Those choosing to light fireworks elsewhere must do so only in areas clear of vegetation such as dirt, concrete or asphalt. Spent fireworks should be doused in water and cool to the touch before being disposed of.

The Bitterroot National Forest is increasing its fire danger level to “High” due to lower relative humidities and temperatures expected to climb into the mid 90’s.

When fire danger is “High,” fires will spread rapidly.

Never leave campfires unattended. They should be fully drowned and cool to the touch before leaving the campsite.

According to DNRC, nearly 90% of early season wildfires this year have been human caused.