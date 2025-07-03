© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

People on Medicare and Medicaid struggle to access mental health services

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published July 3, 2025 at 6:38 AM MDT
Blue stethoscope isolated on white background
kittiyaporn1027/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
Blue stethoscope isolate on white background

People on Medicare or Medicaid struggle to access mental and behavioral health services. That’s according to a new federal report.

The U.S. Health and Human Services report says demand for therapists, psychologists and substance-use treatment have remained high since the pandemic. But patients on Medicaid, traditional Medicare or private Medicare plans can have a hard time booking an appointment.

The top reason: providers already have too many patients. Nearly half said they couldn’t book new appointments, according to the report.

A quarter of providers who could take on new patients said their wait times were more than 30 days. That percentage was higher for those working with kids.

Some providers have stopped taking Medicare and Medicaid altogether. The report suggests states and the federal government review reimbursement rates. Higher rates may encourage more providers to accept public health plans.

It also says rules that dictate how many providers are in private Medicare plans need work. Those plans can have thinner rosters of providers, limiting patient access.
Tags
Montana News US Department of Health and Human ServicesMedicaidMedicare
Aaron Bolton
Aaron joined the MTPR team in 2019. He reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.

aaron@mtpr.org or call/text at 612-799-1269
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information