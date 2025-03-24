© 2025 MTPR
Montana News
The Session

The Montana State Hospital, doulas and St. Paddy's day at the Capitol

By Shaylee Ragar
Published March 24, 2025 at 8:11 AM MDT

It's week 12 for the 69th Legislature. Lawmakers are considering policy related to the Montana State Hospital and health and welfare in Indian Country.

This is The Session, a look at the policy and politics inside the Montana State House.

MTPR's Shaylee Ragar is joined by Mara Silvers and Nora Mabie with the Montana Free Press.

"The Session" podcast logo shows lawmakers from above at their desks at the state House, overlaid with a green tint, the podcast name and authors MT Free Press, Montana Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio.
Tags
The Session Montana LegislatureKatie SullivanMark ThaneJohnathan CarlinGreg GianforteMedicaid expansionU.S. Department of EducationU.S. Forest Service
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or <a label="shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="mailto:shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu">shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu</a>.  
