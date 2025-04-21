Child care and education

© 2025 MTPR
By Shaylee Ragar,
Victoria TraxlerAlex Sakariassen
Published April 21, 2025 at 4:45 PM MDT

It's week 16 of the 69th Legislature is kicking off week 15. Lawmakers have been talking about proposals to improve access to child care and teacher pay. This is 'The Session', a look at the policy and politics inside the Montana statehouse.

MTPR's Shaylee Ragar is joined by Alex Sakariassen from Montana Free Press, along with Montana Public Radio's Victoria Traxler.

Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or <a label="shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="mailto:shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu">shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu</a>.  
Victoria Traxler
Victoria Traxler is MTPR's Rural Policy Reporter.
Alex Sakariassen
