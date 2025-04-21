Child care and education
It's week 16 of the 69th Legislature is kicking off week 15. Lawmakers have been talking about proposals to improve access to child care and teacher pay. This is 'The Session', a look at the policy and politics inside the Montana statehouse.
MTPR's Shaylee Ragar is joined by Alex Sakariassen from Montana Free Press, along with Montana Public Radio's Victoria Traxler.
The 69th Legislature is kicking off week 15. Today, we're talking about health policy. This is 'The Session', a look at the policy and politics inside the Montana statehouse.
The 69th Legislature has less than a month left. Today, we're talking money. This is The Session, a look at the policy and politics inside the statehouse. This week, MTPR's Shaylee Ragar is joined by Eric Dietrich from the Montana Free Press.
It's week 13 for the 69th Legislature. Proposals to regulate the judiciary are seeing limited success. And a public utility is seeking legislative protection during wildfire season. This is The Session, a look at the policy and politics inside the Montana statehouse.