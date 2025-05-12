Listen: 69th Legislature live recap
This special live episode of The Session was recorded on May 7, 2025, a week after the legislative session wrapped up. We review the major legislation, from tax policy, to education to health care in Indian country and more.
MTPR's Shaylee Ragar, Aaron Bolton and Ellis Juhlin are joined by Tom Lutey, Eric Dietrich, Mara Silvers, Amanda Eggert, Alex Sakariassen and Nora Mabie from the Montana Free Press.
You can also watch the full video of the live episode:
-
The 69th Legislature has adjourned. We're here to talk about what happened and what comes next. MTPR's Shaylee Ragar is joined by Tom Lutey, Eric Dietrich and Mara Silvers from the Montana Free Press.
-
The 69th Legislature is starting week 17, it's likely the last week of the session. Political tension are roiling as lawmakers narrow in on the final pieces of the state budget and property tax relief.
-
It's week 16 of the 69th Legislature is kicking off week 15. Lawmakers have been talking about proposals to improve access to child care and teacher pay. This is 'The Session', a look at the policy and politics inside the Montana statehouse.