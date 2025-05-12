Listen: 69th Legislature live recap

This special live episode of The Session was recorded on May 7, 2025, a week after the legislative session wrapped up. We review the major legislation, from tax policy, to education to health care in Indian country and more.

MTPR's Shaylee Ragar, Aaron Bolton and Ellis Juhlin are joined by Tom Lutey, Eric Dietrich, Mara Silvers, Amanda Eggert, Alex Sakariassen and Nora Mabie from the Montana Free Press.

You can also watch the full video of the live episode: