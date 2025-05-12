© 2025 MTPR
Montana News
The Session

Listen: 69th Legislature live recap

By Shaylee Ragar,
Ellis JuhlinAaron BoltonEric DietrichMara SilversTom LuteyAlex SakariassenAmanda EggertNora Mabie
Published May 12, 2025 at 8:48 AM MDT

This special live episode of The Session was recorded on May 7, 2025, a week after the legislative session wrapped up. We review the major legislation, from tax policy, to education to health care in Indian country and more.

MTPR's Shaylee Ragar, Aaron Bolton and Ellis Juhlin are joined by Tom Lutey, Eric Dietrich, Mara Silvers, Amanda Eggert, Alex Sakariassen and Nora Mabie from the Montana Free Press.

You can also watch the full video of the live episode:

Tags
The Session Montana Legislature
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio.<br/><br/>Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
Contact me
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
Aaron Bolton
Aaron joined the MTPR team in 2019. He reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.

aaron@mtpr.org or call/text at 612-799-1269
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Eric Dietrich
Mara Silvers
Tom Lutey
Alex Sakariassen
Amanda Eggert
Nora Mabie
