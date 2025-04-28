The end approaches

The 69th Legislature is starting week 17, it's likely the last week of the session. Political tension are roiling as lawmakers narrow in on the final pieces of the state budget and property tax relief.

MTPR's Shaylee Ragar is joined by Eric Dietrich from the Montana Free Press.

The Session 2025 legislative recap

Do you have questions about the results of the 69th legislative session and how they may affect you? Learn about the key bills, big debates, party politics and what’s next for Montana’s laws from the journalists who were there. Ask your questions and join us May 7 for a live recording of "The Session." Register here.