The Session

The end approaches

By Shaylee Ragar,
Eric Dietrich
Published April 28, 2025 at 9:49 AM MDT

The 69th Legislature is starting week 17, it's likely the last week of the session. Political tension are roiling as lawmakers narrow in on the final pieces of the state budget and property tax relief.

MTPR's Shaylee Ragar is joined by Eric Dietrich from the Montana Free Press.

The Session 2025 legislative recap

Do you have questions about the results of the 69th legislative session and how they may affect you? Learn about the key bills, big debates, party politics and what’s next for Montana’s laws from the journalists who were there. Ask your questions and join us May 7 for a live recording of "The Session." Register here.

    Child care and education
    Shaylee Ragar
    It's week 16 of the 69th Legislature is kicking off week 15. Lawmakers have been talking about proposals to improve access to child care and teacher pay. This is 'The Session', a look at the policy and politics inside the Montana statehouse.
    Health gets political
    Shaylee Ragar
    The 69th Legislature is kicking off week 15. Today, we're talking about health policy. This is 'The Session', a look at the policy and politics inside the Montana statehouse.
    Budgetary Jenga
    Shaylee Ragar
    The 69th Legislature has less than a month left. Today, we're talking money. This is The Session, a look at the policy and politics inside the statehouse. This week, MTPR's Shaylee Ragar is joined by Eric Dietrich from the Montana Free Press.

The Session Montana Legislature
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Eric Dietrich
