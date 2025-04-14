© 2025 MTPR
Montana News
The Session

Health gets political

By Shaylee Ragar,
Mara Silvers
Published April 14, 2025 at 6:04 AM MDT

The 69th Legislature is kicking off week 15. Today, we're talking about health policy. This is 'The Session', a look at the policy and politics inside the Montana statehouse.

MTPR's Shaylee Ragar is joined by Mara Silvers from Montana Free Press.

Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or <a label="shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="mailto:shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu">shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu</a>.  
Mara Silvers
Mara writes about health and human services stories happening in local communities, the Montana statehouse and the court system. She also produces the Shared State podcast in collaboration with MTPR and YPR. Before joining Montana Free Press, Mara worked in podcast and radio production at Slate and WNYC. She was born and raised in Helena, MT and graduated from Seattle University in 2016.
