Public comment reopens for Holland Lake Lodge operating permit

The public can once again weigh in on plans for a historic lakeside lodge in the Swan Valley. The Flathead National Forest on April 8 proposed awarding a 20-year permit for the potential new owners of Holland Lake Lodge to operate the facility *within its existing footprint.

A Utah-based ski resort company in 2022 invested in the lodge and pushed for a large expansion. That prompted major pushback from the community, and the company backed off its plan . The facility’s new prospective owners, Eric Jacobsen, has said he intends to “ preserve and protect the lodge in harmony with nature and the community.”

The Flathead National Forest says the new permit will likely be excluded from environmental review. That’s because it proposes no changes “in scope or magnitude” to the site.