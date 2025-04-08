© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate now during spring pledge week - April 7 -14

Public comment reopens for Holland Lake Lodge operating permit

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published April 8, 2025 at 7:13 PM MDT
A sign reading "Hands off Holland" hangs next to a worn wooden road sign pointing the way to the Holland Lake Lodge, Dec. 13, 2022. Dozens of signs just like this one hang on fences and posts along the stretch of Highway 83 that marks the unincorporated town of Condon, Montana.
Austin Amestoy
A sign reading "Hands off Holland" hangs next to a worn wooden road sign pointing the way to the Holland Lake Lodge, Dec. 13, 2022. Dozens of signs just like this one hang on fences and posts along the stretch of Highway 83 that marks the unincorporated town of Condon, Montana.

The public can once again weigh in on plans for a historic lakeside lodge in the Swan Valley. The Flathead National Forest on April 8 proposed awarding a 20-year permit for the potential new owners of Holland Lake Lodge to operate the facility *within its existing footprint.

A Utah-based ski resort company in 2022 invested in the lodge and pushed for a large expansion. That prompted major pushback from the community, and the company backed off its plan. The facility’s new prospective owners, Eric Jacobsen, has said he intends to “preserve and protect the lodge in harmony with nature and the community.”

The Flathead National Forest says the new permit will likely be excluded from environmental review. That’s because it proposes no changes “in scope or magnitude” to the site.

The public can review and comment on the proposal on the Flathead National Forest website until May 7.

At the Holland Lake Lodge near Condon, MT, an old, worn sign hanging from a pole reads, "Welcome to the Lodge."
  1. Investors apply for Holland Lake Lodge operating permit
  2. New buyer eyes Swan Valley lodge at center of public land dispute
  3. Briefs: settlement with Great Falls oil refinery; Holland Lake groundwater
  4. Records request suit; Brad Johnson joins Senate race; State cracks down on wastewater leak
  5. Holland Lake Lodge owner says he's backing down from expansion plans
  6. Officials say sewage may be leaking from holding ponds near Holland Lake
  7. Holland Lake proposal reignites debate over environmental reviews

Tags
Montana News Holland Lake LodgeFlathead National ForestEric Jacobsen
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information