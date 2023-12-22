© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Briefs: settlement with Great Falls oil refinery; Holland Lake groundwater

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin,
Austin Amestoy
Published December 22, 2023 at 7:49 AM MST

EPA reaches a settlement with a Great Falls oil refinery for its federal Clean Air Act violations
Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has reached a settlement with a Great Falls oil refinery for its federal Clean Air Act violations.

Calumet Montana has agreed to pay a $385,000 penalty and will update its risk management plan as part of the settlement. Documents show the EPA found nearly 30 procedural violations in Calumet’s risk management plan during a 2019 on the ground inspection.

The Clean Air Act Risk Management Plan guides the safe handling and storage of hazardous substances.

Calumet’s facility must follow federal Clean Air Act regulations because it processes and stores large amounts of flammable mixtures and hydrofluoric acid. According to the EPA, hydrofluoric acid can cause severe injury, burns or death when released into the air.

In a statement, Calumet said 2019 infractions were administrative and not related to any allegation of harm to the community or the environment.

Groundwater near Holland Lake hasn't been contaminated due to wastewater leaking from a nearby holding pond, forest officials say
Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy

Groundwater near a lake in the Swan Valley has not been contaminated due to wastewater leaking from a nearby holding pond. That’s according to Flathead National Forest officials who manage the site.

The forest was required to sample the area after state environmental regulators this fall found the waste treatment pond that serves Holland Lake Lodge and a campground was leaking far more than state rules allow. The Forest Service said it’s working to improve the wastewater treatment system.

An ad-hoc citizen group opposed to large-scale development at Holland Lake pushed back against the Forest Services analysis.

The Save Holland Lake group in a press release said a summary of the results showed elevated nitrogen levels in groundwater. The group is asking the Forest Service to publicly release the results in full and allow a third party access to the sampling wells for additional testing.
Tags
Montana News U.S. Environmental Protection AgencyClean Air ActCalumetFlathead National ForestHolland Lake LodgeU.S. Forest ServiceSave Holland LakeEnvironment
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

Respond to a listener callout from Austin
See stories by Austin Amestoy
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information