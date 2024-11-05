Investors apply for Holland Lake Lodge operating permit

The Flathead National Forest says it’s received a new permit application for Holland Lake Lodge. Private equity investor Eric Jacobsen and business partner Thomas Knowles submitted the application. The permit allows the historic lodge to operate on public land. Its current owners opted to sell the lodge after their plans to significantly expand it faced backlash from some Swan Valley residents.

A Forest Service spokesperson says the application is for the continued use of the lodge in its existing footprint, with no proposed expansion . The agency will screen the application, and says the public will have a chance to comment before it makes a decision.