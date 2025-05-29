Forest Service approves new permit for Holland Lake Lodge buyers

Private equity investors are one step closer to owning a historic lakeside lodge on public land in the Swan Valley. Eric Jacobsen and business partner Thomas Knowles are now permitted by the forest to operate Holland Lake Lodge for at least 20 years. Flathead National Forest officials announced the approval just before Memorial Day weekend.

The decision brings the lodge closer to new ownership for the second time in three years. A Utah-based ski resort company attempted to buy and dramatically expand the lodge in 2022. The move sparked backlash from the public . Opponents said the project would ruin endangered species habitat and strain the resources of local towns.

That effort fizzled out . Flathead National Forest supervisor Anthony Botello says he’s committed to sharing information about the latest ownership change with the public as he is able.

“We’re trying to improve this concept of trust on this project, specifically,” Botello told MTPR in a phone interview. “And, we just need to do that one step at a time.”

Botello says the new permit approval is standard for changes in ownership. The permit prohibits any expansion of the facility. Botello says any proposal to do so would kick-start another public review process.

Investor Eric Jacobsen declined to comment on the new permit to MTPR. He’s said in the past he intends to “preserve and protect” the lodge , and spent time at Holland Lake growing up.

Botello says the agency will next work with Jacobsen and Knowles to develop an operating plan for the 2025 season.

