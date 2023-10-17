Holland Lake Lodge owner says he's backing down from expansion plans

The owner of a historic lakeside lodge in the Swan Valley said he’s backing down from a plan to expand the resort. The move sparked celebration for a group publicly opposed to the project.

A dozen members of the advocacy group Save Holland Lake gathered for a photo in front of a Missoula billboard bearing the same phrase on Sunday.

It was a major milestone in the group’s yearlong campaign against a partnership between the owner of Holland Lake Lodge and Utah-based company POWDR. The two intended to triple the capacity and footprint of the resort, which has a permit to operate on public land.

That plan is no longer moving forward, according to a statement from the lodge’s owner, Christian Wohlfeil.

The news came as a shock to Save Holland Lake organizer Jacole Johnson, who is one of the group's original members.

“We’re celebrating, but we’re also staying very vigilant,” Johnson said. “We know that having POWDR not be part of the picture is great, but we’re just not sure what the future holds.”

The Missoulian first reported lodge owner Wohlfeil and POWDR intend to end their expansion plan. In a press release, Wohlfeil said he’s placed the lodge for sale once again. He cited “irresponsibility” on the part of Save Holland Lake members and said the campaign led to “anonymous threats, destruction of the lodge and even death threats.”

Members of the group told MTPR they’re not aware of any threats and have not been contacted by police. They said they condemn threats of violence.

Public backlash to the lodge’s expansion plans ignited last fall over the project’s potential environmental impacts. Opponents also said the Forest Service wasn’t taking those impacts into proper consideration. POWDR did not respond to a request for comment. In a statement, Forest Service press officer Dan Hottle confirmed the end of the lodge’s expansion plan. He said the agency will work with Wohlfeil and POWDR as they determine what to do with the resort.