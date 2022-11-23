Forest Service rejects proposed expansion to Holland Lake Lodge, spokesperson says

A spokesperson for the Flathead National Forest says the agency has rejected plans for a proposed expansion to the Holland Lake Lodge in Condon. That means the project goes back to square one.

Flathead National Forest Supervisor Kurt Steele announced his decision to deny the proposed expansion of the lodge in an internal letter dated November 21, according to Flathead National Forest public affairs officer Tami MacKenzie.

MacKenzie said she could not immediately release the letter but she said Steele made his decision due to “inaccuracies and inconsistencies” within the project’s master development plan.

“I think a reset is the best way, you know, that I can frame it,” MacKenzie said.

MacKenzie says the decision from Steele means Holland Lake Lodge and POWDR, the Utah-based company seeking to acquire and expand it, must now submit an entirely new application and master development plan if they wish to expand the lodge.

POWDR’s now-rejected proposal to add dozens of cabins and a new lodge to the resort on Holland Lake had drawn backlash from members of the public who say it will price out residents and hurt wildlife in the area.

A representative from POWDR did not immediately respond to MTPR’s request for comment.

Bill Lombardi is a spokesperson for the “Save Holland Lake” group, which organized against the proposed expansion. He said he hasn’t seen the internal letter that shows Steele’s rejection of the project.

“If that is true, that is good news — that the Forest Service has heard the public speak, and understands that we need accurate information and that we need to be able to trust the Forest Service and the process,” Lombardi said. “That letter should be put out to the public so the public knows what is going on.”

MacKenzie told MTPR she and the Forest Service will work on a plan to release more information to the public after the Thanksgiving weekend. She added that the Forest Service will continue to investigate concerns raised by attorneys with Save Holland Lake that the lodge already violated its permit to operate on public land by changing ownership.

