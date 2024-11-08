Hunter kills charging grizzly bear near Seeley Lake

A grizzly bear recently killed near Seeley Lake has fish and game officials urging recreationists to be particularly "bear aware" this time of year.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says a hunter killed the bear Saturday, November 2nd south of Placid Lake in the Seeley-Swan Valley.

According to FWP, the hunter reported the bear charged him at close distance and then he shot and killed the animal. The hunter was not injured.

Wildlife officials say grizzly bear populations are becoming more dense and widespread in Montana. That, they say, is increasing the likelihood that humans will encounter them in more places every year.

Bears are packing on the pounds for their winter hibernation. Recreationists are urged to keep bear spray close at hand and know how to use it. Make noise to alert bears to your presence and avoid animal carcasses which are bear attractants. Hunters who must leave the meat in the field during retrieval are advised to hang it at least 10 feet off the ground and at least 150 yards from the gut pile.

