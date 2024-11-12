© 2024 MTPR
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.

A Grizzly Charge — Extra

Montana Public Radio | By Nick Mott
Published November 12, 2024 at 1:36 PM MST
The Wide Open - A grizzly charge
Two days after The Wide Open premiered, host Nick Mott had a grizzly encounter of his own.

We hope you enjoy this extra episode. We also want to know what you learned from season one. Take our listener survey to help us understand the podcast's impact.

Living with Grizzlies: A conversation about the future of bears

Join us for a panel discussion about the future of grizzlies bears. The panel will feature expert voices on all sides of the bear debate and will be moderated by The Wide Open host Nick Mott. We'd love to see you there.

When: Nov. 20, 2024 at 6 -7:30 p.m.
Where: The 1900, 103 N Main St., Livingston, MT (map)

Free and open to the public
Tags
Montana News EnvironmentEndangered Species Actwildlife
