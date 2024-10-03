'The Wild': Immerse yourself in the natural world and the people who protect it

This week we're sharing an episode of a podcast we think you'll love: "The Wild" with Chris Morgan, from our friends at KUOW in Seattle.

This season, ecologist Chris Morgan is traveling to national parks around the country to explore the biggest threats to biodiversity, and what parks are doing to address them. On this episode, "The Wild" heads to the hottest place on earth: Death Valley National Park to learn about the Devil's Hole pupfish. This tiny creature, just an inch long, sparked one of the biggest water rights cases in U.S. History.

Follow "The Wild" wherever you get your podcasts.