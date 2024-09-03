Utility regulators will review proposed rate increase for NorthWestern Energy

State utility regulators have decided to review a rate increase request from NorthWestern Energy. This comes after the Public Service Commission rejected the company’s application twice , for not providing enough information about the need to make customers pay more.

The PSC Tuesday announced it has accepted NorthWestern’s application. This begins the rate review process, which can take several months to complete.

NorthWestern is the largest electric and gas utility in the state, and is asking to increase power bill rates by at least 8%.

Last fall, the PSC approved NorthWestern’s request to increase rates by 28%.