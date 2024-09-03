© 2024 MTPR
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Utility regulators will review proposed rate increase for NorthWestern Energy

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published September 3, 2024 at 5:49 PM MDT
NorthWestern Energy builidng in Butte, MT.
Nora Saks
/
Montana Public Radio

State utility regulators have decided to review a rate increase request from NorthWestern Energy. This comes after the Public Service Commission rejected the company’s application twice, for not providing enough information about the need to make customers pay more.

The PSC Tuesday announced it has accepted NorthWestern’s application. This begins the rate review process, which can take several months to complete.

NorthWestern is the largest electric and gas utility in the state, and is asking to increase power bill rates by at least 8%.

Last fall, the PSC approved NorthWestern’s request to increase rates by 28%.
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter.

