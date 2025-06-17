Briefs: Pipeline plan review; Flathead Lake levels; Milk River irrigation

BLM to begin speedy review of central Montana gas pipeline plan

Ellis Juhlin

The Bureau of Land Management will begin reviewing the environmental impacts of a proposed gas pipeline from Helena to Three Forks. The Trump Administration wants to fast-track the project.

The BLM will conduct its environmental review on a 14 day timeline. That is significantly faster than the usual process, which can often take up to a year.

The review will look at the potential environmental impacts caused by construction of the underground pipeline. The Trump Administration ordered federal agencies to expedite permitting for fossil fuel energy projects after declaring an energy emergency in January.

NorthWestern Energy is building the 74 mile pipeline. It would run largely on private land, but almost nine miles would cross federal public lands. The utility’s spokesperson said this will increase service reliability.

Construction on the pipeline is expected to begin in 2026 and run through 2029.

Flathead Lake dam operators aim to preserve water levels

Victoria Traxler

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Friday announced a plan to preserve water levels in Flathead Lake. Energy Keepers, a tribally run company that manages the dam, will reduce flows by 45 percent. The decision was approved by federal officials.

That’s below what the dam’s permit allows, but will keep water levels in the lake higher for longer. Energy Keepers says the reduced flow will impact electricity production and downstream fisheries through the end of June.

The lake is projected to end up three feet below full pool by Aug. 31. The CSKT’s decision aims to prolong recreational access to the lake while balancing downstream environmental needs

Ag irrigation ends early on the Milk River

John Hooks

Irrigators along north-central Montana’s Milk River are ending their water season early. That’s due to a dry spring and last summer’s catastrophic failure of the St. Mary’s siphons

Hi-Line irrigators this month decided to call time on their season after drawing down the reserve water stored in the Fresno Reservoir.

While the early end means farmers and ranchers only got a fraction of the water they’re used to, it was more than many feared after last summer's failure of the Milk River Irrigation Project.

That’s according to Jenifer Patrick, Project Manager for the Milk River Joint Board of Control.

"It’s very minimal irrigation, but it’s better than what we thought," Patrick says. "We didn’t think we’d have the opportunity for any irrigation."

Patrick says repairs to the St. Mary’s siphons will likely be complete by the end of June. Water will turn back on to refill reservoirs along the project, but not for irrigation. Then, water will be shut off in August for further repair work downstream of the siphons.

Patrick says the repairs should allow the Milk River Project to return to full capacity in 2026.