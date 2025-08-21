Briefs: NorthWestern merger; Measles in Lewis and Clark County; Digital Ids

NorthWestern Energy announces merger with a South Dakota utility company

A South Dakota company is buying Montana’s largest electric utility. Black Hills Corporation and NorthWestern Energy this week announced their merger.

According to a press release, NorthWestern Energy’s CEO Brian Bird will take over leadership of the company following the merger. Black Hills’ current CEO is retiring.

Black Hills serves over a million customers across eight states. The merger with NorthWestern energy will add more than 730,000 customers across Montana, Nebraska and South Dakota.

State utility regulators on Montana’s Public Service Commission will be able to weigh in on the merger.

Health officials confirm Lewis and Clark County measles case

Public health officials confirmed the first case of measles in Lewis and Clark County in decades.

The infected person is a minor who had one dose of the measles vaccine, according to a press release from the county. The vaccination status was reported by the minor’s parents and has yet to be confirmed by vaccination records.

County officials say the case has not been connected to any daycares or summer youth programs in the area. They also say there is no evidence of community transmission or public health exposure sites.

Health officials encourage residents to obtain their measles vaccination records and get vaccinated if they are not fully protected.

Montanans can now use a digital driver's license*

Montanans can now carry a digital version of their driver’s license The state justice department announced the launch of Montana Mobile IDs this week.

Users can add their ID to their smartphone’s wallet and present it at participating businesses and more than 250 airports nationwide .

The state warns the technology isn’t accepted everywhere yet, so Montanans should continue to carry a physical ID as well. Montana Highway Patrol should be able to verify mobile IDs by the end of the year.

Businesses can use the new Montana Mobile ID Verifier App to check a mobile ID.