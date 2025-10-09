In Bozeman, Turning Point speakers call for nonviolence, dialogue after Charlie Kirk’s death

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was killed last month at a Turning Point USA event in Utah on a nationwide tour of college campuses. But the tour is continuing as planned. That included a stop at Montana State University Tuesday night.

Although Kirk was not there, he had an outsized presence at the Turning Point USA stop in Bozeman. Videos of Kirk played before the event and each chair had a photo of him.

Political leaders who spoke in Kirk's stead shared personal stories and what they believe his legacy is.

Gov. Greg Gianforte urged attendees to honor Kirk by pursuing a Christian faith, seeking truth, raising a family and engaging in difficult conversations.

"Do what Charlie did: Love your neighbor. Even if you disagree with them," he said.

Vivek Ramaswamy, a former Republican presidential candidate who's running for governor in Ohio, gave the keynote address. He attributed the GOP's success in the last election to Kirk's rallying of young voters. He said Kirk's death leaves the party at a crossroads.

"I know it's not more violence. That's what he would say if he were here. But I know it's not to back down either," Ramaswamy said.

A Turning Point USA event in Bozeman, Montana on October 08, 2025

Kirk was known for his strongly worded and at times incendiary criticism of the left, but Ramaswamy said he was always open to debate.

While standing in line ahead of the event, Brent Jordan of Livingston said Kirk was a fierce champion for diversity of thought. He said he hopes dialogue can continue to happen without violence.

"I believe in the better nature of this country. You know? I do believe on both sides of the ball there are people that just want to get back to, you know, being gracious to each other." Jordan told MTPR.

Turning Point USA's tour heads next to North Dakota.