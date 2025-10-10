Briefs: Wastewater to snow; Deer-killing disease; Abuse and trafficking prevention

Big Sky Resort plans to use wastewater for making snow

Victoria Traxler

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality approved a proposal to use treated wastewater for snowmaking in Big Sky.

This makes Big Sky Resort the first public ski hill in the state to do so. Nearby private Yellowstone Club first used treated wastewater for snow in 2023. Spanish Peaks Mountain Club, a private residential community, will convert the wastewater into powder.

According to state documents, the plan was developed with the Big Sky Sustainable Water Solutions Forum. That’s a community-based initiative that worked to find sustainable solutions for water supply and wastewater disposal challenges. Between 2016 and 2018 the group worked to develop a community water use plan with input from 35 stakeholders.

The snowmaking is still subject to monitoring requirements and must meet state standards for water quality.

Hemorrhagic disease may be killing deer in western Montana, FWP says

Edward F. O'Brien

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks suspects hemorrhagic disease is responsible for recent white-tailed deer deaths west of Missoula along the Clark Fork River and around Frenchtown.

FWP has also received a few localized reports near Potomac and Lincoln in the Blackfoot Valley.

Hemorrhagic disease primarily affects white-tails and is transmitted by tiny biting flies called "midges" or "no-see-ums." Infected deer are lethargic and can have difficulty breathing. In acute cases, high fevers prompt them to seek out water where they sometimes die.

FWP tells Montana Public Radio it’s tough to quantify exactly how many deer have recently died because many people report the same carcasses. However they say it’s safe to assume at least a dozen have recently died.

Outbreaks are common in late summer and early fall. With the recent hard frosts, FWP expects midge activity to quickly end and deer deaths to taper-off.

State releases resources on abuse and human trafficking education for teachers

Austin Amestoy

Montana schools have access to a new curriculum to help educate students on the warning signs of abuse and human trafficking. The state education department says it’s partnering with the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center Foundation to provide materials free of charge to teachers.