Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Regulators say NorthWestern Energy failed to justify proposed rate hike

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published August 22, 2024 at 9:35 AM MDT
NorthWestern Energy building in Butte, Montana.
Nora Saks
NorthWestern Energy building in Butte, Montana.

Montana’s largest electric and gas utility wants to charge customers more. NorthWestern Energy says the cost to generate power is increasing and that means bills need to go up, too. The decision is up to state regulators who, for the second time this month have found major holes in the company’s request.

NorthWestern Energy is asking to increase power bill rates by at least 8%. Earlier this month, the Public Service Commission told the utility it needed more information before it could begin reviewing that request.

NorthWestern did that, but regulators say it’s still not enough.

PSC Analyst Haylee Gobert told commissioners on Tuesday that NorthWestern’s failure to explain their reasons for a rate increase is unusual for the utility.

“In other previous dockets, there's been minor deficiencies and those are usually updated in discovery, whereas this met a higher threshold of deficiency. And so this is the first time we've seen this,” Gobert said.

The PSC gave NorthWestern a week to bring more information.

Last fall, The PSC granted NorthWestern’s request to increase customers’ rates by 28%.

NorthWestern Energy Public Service Commission Montana Politics
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories. She worked at Utah Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio prior to joining MTPR, and in wildlife conservation before becoming a journalist. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University and is an average birder who wants you to keep your cat indoors. Her life is run by her two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
Contact me
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
