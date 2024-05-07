© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Surveys find growth in Big Hole trout population after historic lows in 2023

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published May 7, 2024 at 4:51 PM MDT

Trout populations in the Big Hole river increased slightly after hitting historic lows last year, according to preliminary estimates released by Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks.

Estimates from FWP were completed for sections in the middle stretch of the river. Rainbow trout numbers counted by researchers increased by about one percent. Brown trout numbers doubled from 2023’s lows. However, both populations are still well below historic averages.

FWP reports a good water year in 2023 explained the population growth, as it resulted in increased survival rates for juvenile fish.

Scientists with FWP and Montana State University are working on a mortality study this summer, hoping to identify causes behind a population crash affecting trout in the Jefferson basin.
Montana News
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information