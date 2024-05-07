Surveys find growth in Big Hole trout population after historic lows in 2023

Trout populations in the Big Hole river increased slightly after hitting historic lows last year, according to preliminary estimates released by Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks.

Estimates from FWP were completed for sections in the middle stretch of the river. Rainbow trout numbers counted by researchers increased by about one percent. Brown trout numbers doubled from 2023’s lows. However, both populations are still well below historic averages.

FWP reports a good water year in 2023 explained the population growth, as it resulted in increased survival rates for juvenile fish.

Scientists with FWP and Montana State University are working on a mortality study this summer, hoping to identify causes behind a population crash affecting trout in the Jefferson basin.