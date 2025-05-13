Biologists see signs of growth after years of decline in southwest Montana trout populations

The trout population in the Jefferson River basin has seen local improvement in some sections of the Beaverhead, Big Hole and Ruby rivers. But overall brown and rainbow trout numbers are still well below long term averages for the region.

Mark Duncan, the Fisheries Program Manager says these numbers are encouraging, but water is the limiting factor.

"The problem is, we haven't seen a really good water year since, you know, 2010, 2011. So for the most part, we've had extended drought with one or two average or just below average water years mixed in."

Snowpack is 80-90% of normal range in the region. Duncan says water levels and spring runoff, will ultimately determine how well fish fare over the summer. That is especially true for the Big Hole River, which has no dams or reservoirs.

In 2023, reports of sick trout with head lesions and fungal infections came in across this area prompting collaboration between Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) and Montana State University researchers.

FWP is asking anglers to report any tagged fish they come across to help contribute data.