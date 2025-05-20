© 2025 MTPR
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Briefs: Milk River irrigation; Big Hole River lawsuit

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler,
Ellis Juhlin
Published May 20, 2025 at 7:52 AM MDT

Milk River irrigation pumps to be partially restored, project managers say
Victoria Traxler | Montana Public Radio

The Milk River Project provides drinking and irrigation water to thousands of people along the Hi-Line.

In June 2024, the system that pumps water from the Milk River into irrigation canals broke down. Nearly a year after the catastrophe, Project Manager Jennifer Patrick now says the siphon should be back online by early July.

Despite this progress, water resources will still be scarce for farmers between Fresno and Malta. Patrick explains water from a central Hi-Line reservoir will only be available for about 18 days.

Malta farmer and co-chair of the St. Mary’s Rehabilitation Working Group Marko Manoukian says, "That hurts those people, including myself, in the pocketbook. And there's no replacement for water for these acres. Can't make money without them."

Farmers will only be able to irrigate half their acreage, leaving 45,000 acres of farmland in that region without water. Manoukian says he’s begun considering selling some of his livestock as a result.

Another part of the project called Halls’ Coulee also requires critical maintenance. Patrick says the canals will shut off again in August for that work to begin.

Lawsuit accuses the state of water quality violations on the Big Hole River
Ellis Juhlin | Montana Public Radio

In April the Montana Department of Environmental Quality rejected a petition to list the Big Hole River as impaired. Now, Upper Missouri Waterkeeper is suing the agency. The nonprofit says the agency violated the federal Clean Water Act and isn’t upholding water quality standards.

Upper Missouri Waterkeeper and the Big Hole River Foundation submitted the original petition.

An impaired listing would put more state money toward restoration projects for the river, which has seen trout declines and toxic algal blooms in recent years. The groups say ongoing nutrient pollution is threatening the river’s health, and the DEQ has the necessary data to warrant an impaired listing.

DEQ didn’t respond to a request for comment by deadline. DEQ typically does not comment on ongoing litigation.

Montana Public Radio is a public service of the University of Montana. State government coverage is funded in part through a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Victoria Traxler
Victoria Traxler is MTPR's Rural Policy Reporter.
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories.

