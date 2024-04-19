In a symbolic vote, Republicans signal opposition to a proposed abortion amendment
Six Republican state lawmakers Thursday voted in disapproval of a proposed constitutional amendment to protect access to abortion. State Democrats declined to participate in the hearing.
The committee of lawmakers voted in what appears to be a symbolic gesture to stamp a disapproving review of the proposed amendment.
The Montana Supreme Court recently ruled the proposal could go straight to signature collection and a usual legislative review was not required because of a legal technicality. But, Republican lawmakers wanted to have their say.
During the hearing, legislative staff attorney Julianne Burkhardt explained the impact of the Court’s decision to the committee. Sen. Keith Regier, a Republican from Kalispell, asked for clarification.
“The result of this committee’s vote — how and when will that be attached to the initiative?” Regier asked.
“Madame chair, Sen. Regier, it won’t be,” Burkhardt said.
Under the standard procedure, a committee of lawmakers can vote on whether to approve or disapprove of a ballot initiative, which is then indicated on the forms used to collect signatures from voters.
Democratic leaders in the state House and Senate called the hearing a “sham” in a statement.
Almost all members of the public who testified opposed the amendment. Many said its language was too broad.
The initiative’s backers face a mid-June deadline to collect 60,000 signatures from across the state needed to qualify it for the ballot.
