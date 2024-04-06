Secretary of State OKs signature gathering for abortion ballot initiative
The Montana Supreme Court has cleared the way for proponents of a abortion rights ballot initiative to begin collecting signatures.
Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen gave backers the go-ahead to collect signatures in compliance with the court order while also responding to a subpoena for the initiative from state lawmakers.
Republican legislators plan to discuss the proposal and vote on whether they support or oppose it. The result of that vote could appear on the ballot if it advances.
The high court had ordered that a legislative review was not legally required and for the ballot to go straight to signature gathering.
It’s the latest in a fast-paced legal fight ahead of a June deadline for the initiative to gather tens of thousands of signatures needed to qualify for the ballot.
While that process can now begin, the initiative approved by the Secretary of State carries an advisory that it did not follow the ordinary process of receiving a legislative review. Initiative backers said Friday afternoon they are reviewing the final petition before signature collection.
Abortion-rights advocates are asking the Montana Supreme Court to force the secretary of state to allow signature-collecting to begin on a ballot initiative.
Abortion-rights advocates have asked the Montana Supreme Court to force the secretary of state to allow signature gathering to begin on a ballot initiative. It’s part of a fast-moving legal back-and-forth ahead of a June deadline to collect signatures needed to certify the constitutional initiative for the ballot.
Republican lawmakers have ordered the Secretary of State to send a proposed ballot initiative to a legislative committee for review before signature-gathering begins. The request escalates tensions between the lawmakers and the state Supreme Court, which said this week such a review wasn’t required.
The Montana Supreme Court has rephrased a proposed ballot initiative after its supporters and the state Attorney General clashed over the language. The initiative about abortion access can now advance.
The Montana Supreme Court overturned the state attorney general’s block of a proposal that could amend the state’s Constitution to protect abortion access.
The decision cited a 1999 Montana Supreme Court ruling that said the state Constitution's right to privacy includes a woman's right to abortion access.