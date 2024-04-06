© 2024 MTPR
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Secretary of State OKs signature gathering for abortion ballot initiative

Montana Public Radio | By Corin Cates-Carney
Published April 6, 2024 at 4:59 AM MDT

The Montana Supreme Court has cleared the way for proponents of a abortion rights ballot initiative to begin collecting signatures.

Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen gave backers the go-ahead to collect signatures in compliance with the court order while also responding to a subpoena for the initiative from state lawmakers.

Republican legislators plan to discuss the proposal and vote on whether they support or oppose it. The result of that vote could appear on the ballot if it advances.

The high court had ordered that a legislative review was not legally required and for the ballot to go straight to signature gathering.

It’s the latest in a fast-paced legal fight ahead of a June deadline for the initiative to gather tens of thousands of signatures needed to qualify for the ballot.

While that process can now begin, the initiative approved by the Secretary of State carries an advisory that it did not follow the ordinary process of receiving a legislative review. Initiative backers said Friday afternoon they are reviewing the final petition before signature collection.

Corin Cates-Carney
Corin Cates-Carney manages MTPR’s daily and long-term news projects. After spending more than five years living and reporting across Western and Central Montana, he became news director in early 2020.
