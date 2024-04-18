State wildlife commission limits rainbow trout take, bans some hooks on the Swan River

The Swan River will see new catch and release fishing regulations this year, following a change by Montana’s Fish and Wildlife Commission. The new rule attempts to address concerns over low trout numbers, however some say there isn’t data to back that up.

Wildlife commissioners sided with concerns from fishing guides who say there are fewer trout. They unanimously passed fishing regulations for the Swan that end catch-and-keep rainbow trout fishing. Whitefish-based Commissioner Pat Tabor wrote the new rule.

"I was approached by a series of constituents in Region One that articulated genuine concern about the population of fish on the river, and a notable reduction in productivity."

The changes also ban several types of hooks on a stretch of the river.

Supporters, like fishing guide Ryan Stultz said removing the take should help fish numbers recover.

"By placing the catch and release order, in effect, we will be doing nothing but helping the remaining trout in the river, which I think should be the overall goal," Stultz said.

Others were critical of the change and said there’s a lack of data on fish populations. Here’s

Clayton Elliot with Trout Unlimited said, "We need some better population estimates and modeling and assessments, and I think we need more public discussion and shared learning through this process. "

Opponents also questioned the amendment's timing, because Fish, Wildlife and Parks is taking public comment on its general regulations for the next fishing season.