Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

State wildlife commission limits rainbow trout take, bans some hooks on the Swan River

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published April 18, 2024 at 8:49 AM MDT
A rainbow trout swims in a fast moving river.
iStockphoto
A rainbow trout swims in a fast moving river.

The Swan River will see new catch and release fishing regulations this year, following a change by Montana’s Fish and Wildlife Commission. The new rule attempts to address concerns over low trout numbers, however some say there isn’t data to back that up.

Wildlife commissioners sided with concerns from fishing guides who say there are fewer trout. They unanimously passed fishing regulations for the Swan that end catch-and-keep rainbow trout fishing. Whitefish-based Commissioner Pat Tabor wrote the new rule.

"I was approached by a series of constituents in Region One that articulated genuine concern about the population of fish on the river, and a notable reduction in productivity."

The changes also ban several types of hooks on a stretch of the river.

Supporters, like fishing guide Ryan Stultz said removing the take should help fish numbers recover.

"By placing the catch and release order, in effect, we will be doing nothing but helping the remaining trout in the river, which I think should be the overall goal," Stultz said.

Others were critical of the change and said there’s a lack of data on fish populations. Here’s

Clayton Elliot with Trout Unlimited said, "We need some better population estimates and modeling and assessments, and I think we need more public discussion and shared learning through this process. "

Opponents also questioned the amendment's timing, because Fish, Wildlife and Parks is taking public comment on its general regulations for the next fishing season.

Tags
Montana News Swan Riverrainbow troutMontana Fish and Wildlife CommissionClayton ElliottMontana Trout UnlimitedPat Tabor
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

See stories by Ellis Juhlin
