Bill would establish hunting and fishing community fund to aid small towns

Whether for deer, elk, pheasant or bull trout — the search for Montana’s game brings people into remote parts of the state. Rural towns like Wolf Creek, Plentywood or Ekalaka often host those heading into the wilderness. And lawmakers say they need support.

House Rep. Tom France, a Democrat from Missoula, recently proposed legislation that would establish a hunter and angler community fund.

Hunters and anglers could voluntarily contribute to the fund when they purchase licenses. The money would accumulate, and then areas with populations of less than 7,500 residents could apply for grants to help with projects in their communities.

“And so this bill is really a way to spur hunters and anglers to say thanks, and we want to help your community be a prosperous and great place to live to you,” France said.

Potential projects could include school improvements, sports and arts programs or a community service project.

France brought similar legislation in 2023 that failed. This year’s bill has received approval from the House Fish Wildlife and Parks committee.