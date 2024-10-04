Briefs: Powerful windstorms forecast for Friday; Jefferson Basin fishing closures

Weather service forecasts call for powerful windstorms Friday

The National Weather Service is forecasting a powerful windstorm across much of Montana Friday. Wind speeds between between 20 and 30 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph are predicted.

The weather service says those speeds could be enough to down trees and power lines. The wind, coupled with high temperatures and low precipitation, poses a critical wildfire risk to southwest Montana. The storm is expected to hit the southwest Friday afternoon and move to central and north-central Montana in the evening.

Jefferson Basin fishing closures

Montana wildlife officials are reminding anglers of seasonal fishing closures in the Jefferson Basin.

Annual restrictions began October 1 on sections of the Big Hole, Ruby, and Beaverhead rivers to protect spawning trout. Populations in the basin have been at historic lows in recent years.

Additionally, a full fishing closure due to low water remains in place on the entire Big Hole.