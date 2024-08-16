Hoot Owl restrictions lifted on sections of the Big Hole River
State wildlife officials Friday lifted fishing restrictions on a section of the Big Hole River.
The stretch of the river from the Maiden Rock Fishing Access Site north of Melrose to the confluence with the North Fork of the Big Hole is now unrestricted and open to fishing any time of the day.
The rest of the river remains under full or partial fishing closures. Restrictions are designed to protect fish when temperatures are high and water levels are low.