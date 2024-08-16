© 2024 MTPR
Hoot Owl restrictions lifted on sections of the Big Hole River

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published August 16, 2024 at 6:39 PM MDT

State wildlife officials Friday lifted fishing restrictions on a section of the Big Hole River.

The stretch of the river from the Maiden Rock Fishing Access Site north of Melrose to the confluence with the North Fork of the Big Hole is now unrestricted and open to fishing any time of the day.

The rest of the river remains under full or partial fishing closures. Restrictions are designed to protect fish when temperatures are high and water levels are low.
Montana News fishing
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu

