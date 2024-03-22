© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We're working to fix a technical issue causing problems with our broadcasts. We'll have it resolved as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Helena study aims find to fair market value for rentals and housing aid

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published March 22, 2024 at 8:09 PM MDT
For rent sign in front of a house.
iStock

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) runs several assistance programs, from emergency rental assistance to housing vouchers.

How much money people get through those programs is determined by what’s called "fair market rent." But that value doesn’t come from Montana.

Michael O’Neil is the Executive Director of the Helena Housing Authority. He said that’s a problem because of how much rental prices have changed.

“Our percentage rental increases are among the highest in the country in recent years,” O’Neil said.

O’Neil said there’s a growing gap between what HUD’s rental vouchers will cover and what rent costs. Vouchers can fall anywhere from $300 to $1,500 short.

To fix that, the Helena Housing Authority, Lewis and Clark County and the state have pooled roughly $100,000 to fund a study into what the local fair market rent should be set at. That data will be submitted to HUD to consider boosting housing assistance in the Helena area.

O’Neil hopes this local study will show the state that it’s worth pursuing across Montana.

“We will lose out on millions of dollars if we don’t correct this,” O’Neil said.

The Helena rental study should be complete by the end of the summer. O’Neil hopes locals on HUD housing programs will see increased assistance early next year.

Load More

Tags
Montana News U.S. Department of Housing and Urban DevelopmentMichael O’NeilHelena Housing AuthorityLewis and Clark CountyHousing
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information