Helena study aims find to fair market value for rentals and housing aid

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) runs several assistance programs, from emergency rental assistance to housing vouchers.

How much money people get through those programs is determined by what’s called "fair market rent." But that value doesn’t come from Montana.

Michael O’Neil is the Executive Director of the Helena Housing Authority. He said that’s a problem because of how much rental prices have changed.

“Our percentage rental increases are among the highest in the country in recent years,” O’Neil said.

O’Neil said there’s a growing gap between what HUD’s rental vouchers will cover and what rent costs. Vouchers can fall anywhere from $300 to $1,500 short.

To fix that, the Helena Housing Authority, Lewis and Clark County and the state have pooled roughly $100,000 to fund a study into what the local fair market rent should be set at. That data will be submitted to HUD to consider boosting housing assistance in the Helena area.

O’Neil hopes this local study will show the state that it’s worth pursuing across Montana.

“We will lose out on millions of dollars if we don’t correct this,” O’Neil said.

The Helena rental study should be complete by the end of the summer. O’Neil hopes locals on HUD housing programs will see increased assistance early next year.