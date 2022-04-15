Freddy MonaresReporter & Morning Edition Host
Freddy Monares is a reporter and Morning Edition host at Montana Public Radio. He previously worked for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, covered the 2017 Legislature for UM Legislative News Service and interned with the station as a student. He graduated from the University of Montana School of Journalism in 2017.
(406) 243-6390
freddy.monares@mso.umt.edu
-
The Nk̓͏ʷusm Salish Language School in Arlee is celebrating its 20th year of teaching kids about their culture. Nk̓͏ʷusm in Salish translates to family.
-
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland over the weekend joined the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes in celebrating the return of a western Montana bison range to tribal hands.
-
Since the last time Montanans went to the polls, new voting laws have been passed, challenged in court, blocked and unblocked. MTPR’s Shaylee Ragar and Freddy Monares make sense of it all and answer questions about where and how to cast a ballot in the June 7 primary.
-
Tourism and spending in Montana returned to near pre-pandemic levels last year, according to research from the University of Montana.
-
The U.S. Department of the Interior Wednesday released a report that for the first time lists former federal Indian boarding schools in the country. The investigation found 18 sites in Montana.
-
According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Montana reached a record $4.22. Diesel fuel jumped to an average of $5.46, exceeding its previous record by more than a quarter.
-
Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes recently reclaimed management of the land that made up the National Bison Range in northwest Montana. As the tribes resume their care of the land, they’re correcting inaccuracies at the Bison Range’s visitor center to better reflect their language and history in bison conservation.
-
People whose jobs depend on tourist spending are hoping Montana’s allure will remain strong enough to keep visitors coming, in spite of higher gas prices forecast for this summer. The more than $3 billion they spend every year keeps a lot of businesses afloat.
-
Tourism in big Western states rely disproportionately on visitors who drive. Businesses in Montana fear fewer people will come with gas prices so high and inflation eating into travel budgets.
-
The Montana Supreme Court heard oral arguments Friday over whether law enforcement agencies can be held liable when an on-duty officer commits sexual assault.