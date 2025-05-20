© 2025 MTPR
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Governor signs property tax changes into law

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published May 20, 2025 at 9:58 AM MDT

Roughly 250,000 homeowners and small businesses are projected to see a break on rising property taxes under two bills Gov. Greg Gianforte signed.

The final property tax package the state Legislature passed was the result of a complicated session-long debate. Several concepts were molded together into two companion bills.

The plan includes Gianforte’s favored proposal to shift a higher tax burden onto second homes, short-term rentals and large businesses. In turn, that’s supposed to bring taxes down for primary residences and small businesses. It’s known as a “homestead exemption” that’ll be available to property owners who apply for it.

The amount of money taxpayers will save largely depends on the county they live in and its property tax base.

The bill also increases rates on higher value homes, which is similar to a proposal Democrats championed.

Gianforte wanted lawmakers to pass the “homestead exemption” quickly so it could be enacted this year. But lawmakers didn’t meet that deadline. The department of revenue is forecasting residential property values to increase again by about 20% on average. That likely means higher property taxes, but it depends on local government budgeting.

The property tax bills that passed include one-time-only $400 rebates for homeowners this year to offset any increases.

Shaylee Ragar

Montana News Montana LegislaturetaxesHousing
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio.

Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
