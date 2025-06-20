© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Housing aid is now available for Medicaid recipients with behavioral health needs

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published June 20, 2025 at 3:59 PM MDT

Finding housing in Montana is challenging under the best of circumstances. Add a prospective tenant’s mental health or substance abuse issues into the mix and it gets more complicated.

Montana has received federal approval to provide Medicaid-funded housing services to assist those with behavioral health needs find housing. Support includes help making applications, connecting to community resources and working on building relationships with landlords.

"This is a huge deal, quite honestly,” says the Missoula Housing Authority’s Mary Melton.

Missoula Housing Authority provides affordable and subsidized housing in the Missoula area. Melton says the new program is exciting for Montana’s mental health agencies and the people who help them find housing for clients.

"It can actually help fund more case management, quite possibly. It’s possible more people could be hired in order to help their clients navigate whatever housing market they’re looking in.”

The program is now available to qualifying Medicaid members who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.
Tags
Montana News Health careMedicaidHousingMissoula Housing AuthorityMary Melton
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information