Lawsuit alleges neglect, injuries and patient safety issues at the state hospital

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published November 3, 2023 at 2:43 PM MDT

Gov. Greg Gianforte, state health department director Charlie Brereton and other state health officials are named as defendants in the lawsuit filed in Montana District Court Tuesday.

The families of three former patients say their loved ones suffered serious falls, COVID-19 infections and medication errors. They say those issues were the result of low staffing levels and neglect.

The suit also alleges that one patient wasn’t properly supervised, allowing her to have sexual contact with other patients.

The families say state officials knew about the lack of staffing and other deficiencies. The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services noted several patient safety issues in 2022. The agency pulled certification later that year because of patient deaths and injuries.

The families are asking for a jury trial and to be awarded financial damages. They are also asking the court to force the state to properly staff the state hospital and fix other issues.

The state health department says it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.
