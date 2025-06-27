StoryCorps
StoryCorps is the national nonprofit organization dedicated to recording, preserving, and sharing the stories of people from all backgrounds and beliefs. Record your story in Kalispell May 30 – June 27, 2025. Reservations open May 10.
As part of the 2022 StoryCorps mobile tour, mother-daughter duo Linda and Kierstin Schmitt talk about the newness of youth, about being open to the world, about Kierstin’s birth—the first time she, Kierstin, as a baby peed!
As part of the 2022 StoryCorps mobile tour, digital engagement specialist at the Missoula Art Museum (MAM) and Amskapi Piikani musician Dylan Running Crane speaks with Aaniiih painter Sean Chandler, who’s first solo exhibition in Montana was “The One Defined to Be No One” at the MAM.
As part of the 2022 StoryCorps mobile tour, Katy Baker-Casile speaks with her father, Nick Baker, about the time their family biked through the Taft Tunnel.