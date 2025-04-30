The StoryCorps Mobile Tour is coming to Kalispell

StoryCorps, a nonprofit dedicated to recording meaningful conversations, has been preserving voices across the country for 20 years. Montana Public Radio was proud to be part of the original StoryCorps Mobile Tour, and this year, as MTPR celebrates its 60th anniversary, we’re thrilled to bring StoryCorps to Kalispell.

From May 30th to June 27th, you can honor someone close to you by capturing their thoughts and memories with StoryCorps at Flathead Valley Community College.

Reservations open May 10th, check back here to sign up. Or you can record anytime using the StoryCorps mobile app. or at storycorps.org.

StoryCorps Kalispell is brought to you in part by Flathead Valley Community College.

Information on recording in-person

Recordings will take place at Flathead Valley Community College.



Both participants must be physically present for the recording.



.A StoryCorps facilitator will help set up.

Information on recording virtually

Recordings can take place anywhere, as long as participants have access to an internet connected device.



Participants can be in the same location while recording or in different locations.



A tech check, which will test the ability of your device to connect to the virtual recording booth, will be required prior to your recording appointment.

Before making your reservation, check in with your conversation partner to figure out which option works best for the two of you. Please have their contact information ready when you book.

What to expect

StoryCorps’ Mobile team will contact everyone who will be participating to go over the details of the recording process and answer any questions. If you are recording virtually, we will also do a tech check with you a few days prior to your appointment. Please be on the lookout for a phone call from us with the area code (646). You will not be allowed to participate without confirming by phone.

Listen to some samples from 2022.

The StoryCorps Mobile Tour is made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

In partnership with the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress.

Other ways “to StoryCorps”

