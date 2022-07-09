Road trippin’ through childhood memories with Raurie and Jake Birch

As a part of the 2022 StoryCorps mobile tour, wife and husband Raurie and Jake Birch talk about what road trips looked like during Raurie’s childhood.

Raurie Birch: So, the seven humans and three dogs would go into the conversion van, and I think, because there was just so much kind of chaos within the car, the goal was to get there the quickest as possible, come hell or high water.

And so, you know, we would pee in cups, would poop and bags; there was no stopping for anything. And then when we stopped to fill up the gas, you know, if it was like 8:02, she’d be like, If you’re not back by 8:10—you know, from inside, getting, like, whatever treats and going to the bathroom—then I’m leaving without you! And so we’d be like, Ah!, and run inside and do the things that we needed to make sure that we were back in the car at that time, or else we were being left in, like, Nebraska (or wherever we were).

Jake Birch: [Laughs]

Raurie Birch: And so, yeah, she was hardcore about it. And I’m still like that to this day, just because I do find it annoying. Like, you’re like, Alright, cool. We’re gonna go on like an eight hour road trip, and you get there like fourteen hours later. It’s just annoying. So I’m kind of like, Let’s just do this. Let’s get this— let’s just get this over with, you know? I’m not a person who likes to, like, dilly-dally on the road and stop at all these wonderful gas stations. No, thank you. I don’t need to stop.

Jake Birch: There are a lot of wonderful gas stations in America.

Raurie Birch: [Laughs] I know you’re right. I should take my time or—

Jake Birch: Yeah, you’ve got to appreciate those.

—

The 2022 StoryCorps mobile tour recorded at the Missoula Public Library from May through June 2022, giving Missoulians the opportunity to preserve their conversations and stories for future generations. StoryCorps Missoula is brought to you in part by Clearwater Credit Union, Partners Creative, and Montana State Fund.