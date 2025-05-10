© 2025 MTPR
StoryCorps - Twenty years of the stories that matter
StoryCorps
StoryCorps is the national nonprofit organization dedicated to recording, preserving, and sharing the stories of people from all backgrounds and beliefs. Record your story in Kalispell May 30 – June 27, 2025. The first block of reservations is now open. Reserve your spot.

‘StoryCorps is as much about listening as it is about storytelling’

Montana Public Radio
Published May 10, 2025 at 9:35 AM MDT

Program Director Michael Marsolek speaks with StoryCorps CEO Sandra Clark about the organization’s history, mission, and initiatives (Brightness in Black, One Small Step, Military Voices Initiative, the Great Thanksgiving Listen).

Since StoryCorps was founded in 2003, nearly 700,000 people across the country have had meaningful conversations about their lives that are now collected in the U.S. Library of Congress and in their online archive, which is now the largest single collection of human voices ever gathered.

The StoryCorps mobile tour is coming to Kalispell May 30 - June 27, 2025. Honor someone you know by preserving their story. Reserve your spot in the StoryCorps booth during the first round of open reservations May 10th at 10AM MT; second chance reservations will go live on June 3rd.

StoryCorps Kalispell is sponsored in part by Flathead Valley Community College.
